A mobile money vendor in Atwima Koforidua was robbed of GH¢55,000 right after a trip from the bank

Two thieves on a motorbike had trailed the vendor from the bank before grabbing the cash and fleeing

The police have been alerted, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits

A mobile money vendor in Atwima Koforidua was robbed of GH¢55,000 in a broad daylight operation.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 23 as the vendor returned from the bank to his stall.

A typical mobile money structure (L)

Source: Getty Images

Adom News reported that two thieves on a motorbike had trailed the vendor from the bank.

Upon alighting from a car, they approached his stall under the pretext of withdrawing cash.

Quickly, the pillion rider snatched the bag containing the money while the motorbike rider sped off, leaving the vendor and bystanders in shock.

The police have been alerted, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.

This incident has raised concerns among residents and businesses about the increasing prevalence of such daring robberies.

Vulnerability of momo vendors

A mobile money vendor was defrauded at Kaneshie after a customer gave him pieces of paper as cash.

He said when the customer gave him the money, he countered and checked it to ensure it was genuine.

However, moments after depositing it into the customer's mobile wallet, he realised that the money had been changed into paper.

A police officer was also killed during a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on October 9, 2023, while another was wounded in the same incident.

Woman nabbed at Bolga for buying items with fake GH¢6000

YEN.com.gh reported that a middle-aged woman was arrested for attempting to defraud some market women with counterfeit money.

According to the caption of a trending video, the woman attempted to buy GH¢6000 worth of items from the traders at Bolgatanga.

But for the timely intervention of some elders in the market, who rescued and sent her to the police station, the woman would have been lynched.

Source: YEN.com.gh