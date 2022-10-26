Tema and its environs will be plunged into total darkness from 7pm to 12 midnight on Wednesday, October 26

Residents have also been ordered to stay indoors within this period

The blackout and the directive to residents to stay indoors is part of funeral rites of the late Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku

Residents of Tema and its environs will experience total blackout from 7pm to 12 midnight on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

This is part of the funeral rites of for the late Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku, and residents have been ordered to stay indoors within that period.

A memo sighted by YEN.com.gh from the Tema General Hospital to its staff explained that the directive from the traditional authorities is part of custom the Ga people to honour their departed chiefs.

The blackout is part of the final funeral rites of the departed chief of the people of Tema. Source: UGC/Getty Images, CNN.

The hospital has therefore asked its staff scheduled for the night shift to report to work by 5pm local time.

“This is to enable the staff who will be handing over and those taking up perform such activities in good time to enable their colleagues return home before the total blackout,” the memo explained.

Akufo-Addo Can’t Sack Ofori-Atta Because Ministerial Position Is A Reward – Minority

Meanwhile, on the political front YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Minority MPs say calls by the Majority for president Akufo-Addo to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta will not be heeded.

The Minority MPs claim Mr Ken Ofori-Atta was sent to the finance ministry as his reward for supporting Akufo-Addo's campaign in 2016.

First deputy minority whip Ibrahim Ahmed who addressed the media on Tuesday said the best way to get rid of the minister is for the Majority to support their impeachment motion.

“Ofori-Atta Is A Failure”: AFAG Calls For Finance Minister’s Dismissal

Also, Pro NPP group Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) has joined the call for the finance minister and his team to be dismissed for plunging the economy into hardship.

Already NPP MPs have also warned that until the minister is removed, they will not take part in any government business for and by the president.

