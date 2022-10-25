The Minority in Parliament has filed a motion for the removal of the Finance Minister from office

The NDC MPs have listed several reasons to back their demands, including the current economic crisis

All 137 MPs on the opposition side have signed the motion of censure of the Minister

The woes of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, are deepening by the hour.

This follows a motion by the Minority in Parliament for his removal.

'Embattled' Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Getty Images

According to the NDC MPs, the Minister has superintended over the mismanagement of the economy, which has led to the worst cedi-dollar depreciation in decades.

All NDC MPs Append Their Signature To Motion For Removal Of Ken Ofori-Atta

All the MPs on the minority side have appended their signatures to the motion, which is expected to be filed by the close of day today.

Among the reasons the Minority cites for the vote of censure is the “despicable conflict of Interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana’s economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana’s debt overhang.”

They also accuse the Minister of unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund concerning the construction of the National Cathedral project, which they say is in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution.

Finance Minister Underfire From Within And Outside Of His Party

The Finance Minister has recently been under fire from within and outside his party.

Earlier on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) called on the President Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately remove him from office or face their wrath.

In making their demands, the NPP MPs say they cannot guarantee the President their support for government business in the House, including the 2023 budget, should the Minister remain in office.

The ongoing economic crisis in the country has seen inflation reach 37.2 per cent leading to skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

The local currency has also been tagged as the worst-performing globally, trading at almost GH¢15 to a dollar.

It’s unclear how the President will react to the calls to remove Ken Ofori-Atta. The President has time without number endorsed the economic prowess of the Finance Minister as he insists he would continue to back the Minister despite the pressures.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Turns To God For A Miracle To Revive Ailing Ghanaian Economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Ofori-Atta had expressed optimism of a miracle to help turn the country’s dwindling economic fortunes around.

According to him, a “Ghana miracle” will prove crucial to helping the economy rebound from its current crisis state.

