Captain Smart has begged on Live TV John Dramani Mahama to forgive him for criticising his administration in the past

He looked remorseful as he held up a huge block of stone on his show, Onua Maakye, which he said he was presenting to the former president, a symbolic way of saying "you were right"

Captain Smart is not alone in the thinking that Akufo-Addo's government has been disappointing

Popular broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart on Wednesday dedicated precious airtime on his morning show to ask for the forgiveness of former president John Dramani Mahama.

The host of Onua Maakye, a popular local language morning show on Onua TV said the rot happening under the current Nana Akufo-Addo government pales in comparison to what happened under Mahama.

On his show on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Captain Smart, as he's popularly known, was looking remorseful as he held up a huge block of stone which he said he was presenting to the former president.

L-R: Nana Akufo-Addo, Captain Smart holding the block of stone and John Dramani Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama, @nakufoaddo, TikTok/@akosubema4u

Source: Facebook

In Ghana, the act of "giving someone their stone" is a symbolic way of saying "you were right" or "what you warned me about has come to pass".

Speaking in Twi on one of the segments of the morning show he made the following remarks:

"Mahama come for your stone. This is your stone. We criticised you for the bus-branding scandal, we called you incompetent, I know personally that you may want to slap me when you meet me because I went hard on you. I criticised you over the guinea fowl scandal."

"But today what is happening is worse. Cecilia Dapaah's room is full of money. We said Mahama and Mills paid Woyome GH¢51 million but under Akufo-Addo, the Bank of Ghana has lost GH¢60 billion. Mahama come for your stone."

Captain Smart is not the only public figure who thinks Akufo-Addo's government has been disappointing.

In May, popular preacher Prophet Kofi Oduro said President Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the worst in the 4th Republic.

NDC wades into Bank of Ghana insolvency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the opposition NDC has called on Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Ernest Addison to resign immediately for his part in the loss made by the central bank last year.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson spoke on behalf of the opposition party during the Moment of Truth series on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The NDC described the BoG Governor, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as criminals.

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo for spending billions on Cathedral as Saglemi rots

Also, John Mahama recently slammed Nana Akufo-Addo for committing funds to the National Cathedral project while the Saglemi project rots.

The NDC flagbearer posted on Facebook that Akufo-Addo is willing to start a new housing project at the expense of the Saglemi project because it is a project started under him.

He has advised Nana Akufo-Addo to take actions that benefit the citizens because that is why he was voted as president.

Bank of Ghana loses GH¢60 billion

The Minority has said it is strange that the Bank of Ghana would lose money in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

A ranking member on the finance committee of Parliament Isaac Adongo has said the central bank is unable to undertake monetary policy without printing money.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority after the 2023 mid-year budget presentation on July 31, the MP said the Bank of Ghana is broke.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh