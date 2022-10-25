Minority MPs say the call by the Majority for Akufo-Addo to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta will not be heeded

The Minority MPs in Parliament have said they don’t believe that the president will sack his finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the ministerial position was the president’s reward to Mr Ofori-Atta for supporting his 2016 presidential campaign financially.

First deputy minority whip Ibrahim Ahmed who addressed the media on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, said the Majority must support a motion they have filed to impeach the minister for plunging the economy into crisis.

The Minority on Tuesday filed a motion for the impeachment of Ken Ofori-Atta.

“The reason why Nana Akufo-Addo does not want to change Ken Ofori-Atta is that Ofori-Atta used his Databank to support his campaign to become president and therefore the Finance Ministry is as a compensation to the Finance Minister,” the NDC MP said.

He accused the Majority MPs of failing to come up with a motion to censure the Finance Minister, adding that if they are really serious about removing the finance minister and his team, they can support the Minority to get the two-thirds of MPs to sack the minister.

“So, it should not be the Majority or the Minority coming to make a press conference.

“If we have 137 Minority and 137 Majority plus one and both sides believe that the Finance Minister is killing the economy and therefore he must go, it should not be difficult to mobilise 183 MPs to dismiss or to reshuffle him, if the President is failing to do that,” he said.

“Ofori-Atta Is A Failure”: AFAG Calls For Finance Minister’s Dismissal

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Ken Ofori-Atta's competence has been questioned by people and groups in his party.

Pro NPP group AFAG wants the finance minister's whole team dismissed for plunging the economy into hardship.

NPP MPs have also warned that until the minister is removed, they will not take part in any government business for and by the president.

