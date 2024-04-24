President Akufo-Addo has ordered the renegotiation of a control revenue assurance contract in the petroleum sector

The contract was signed between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd

The shady SML contract was under scrutiny after an investigative report by The Fourth Estate

President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance to renegotiate the controversial revenue assurance contract with Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The president emphasised that the renegotiation should be monitored and evaluated periodically to ensure it meets expectations.

President Akufo-Addo had ordered the suspension of a control revenue assurance contract in the petroleum sector.

This directive follows the president's acceptance of the recommendation by KPMG after its contract audit.

In January, Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG to investigate the contract following an exposé by the Fourth Estate, which questioned the impact of SML in the downstream petroleum sector despite being awarded a 10-year $100 million contract.

The audit findings prompted the need to review the revenue assurance contract, highlighting areas where improvements are necessary to enhance its effectiveness.

The presidency noted a need for downstream petroleum audit services provided by SML.

It also said there has been an increase in volumes of 1.7 billion litres and tax revenue to the state.

However, it also noted the need to review the contract and said the president wanted the fee structure changed from a variable to a fixed one.

Akufo-Addo has endorsed the recommendation to discontinue the upstream petroleum and minerals audit services.

These services had not yet commenced, and SML had not paid.

Background to the scandal

After the Fourth Estate investigation questioned the impact of SML, it admitted that it was not performing the advertised services that claimed to tackle under-reporting, diversion and dilution.

The investigation also questioned malfeasance in the procurement process to award SML the contract.

The company has disputed the findings, saying it was given a five-year contract instead.

SML debunked claims of being awarded a 10-year contract duration, insisting that it was given a 5-year contract instead.

SML further dispelled claims that it takes $100 million annually from its contract.

Mahama promises to scrap shady SML contract

YEN.com.gh reported that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has pledged to cancel the controversial SML contract at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Mahama described the deal as corrupt and said it would not have a place under his government.

