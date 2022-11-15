The tenants union of Ghana has raised red flags over the sale of the Saglemi housing project in the Greater Accra Region

The group says allowing a private developer to take control of the project will lead to an astronomical increase in the cost of houses

The group has thus issued a 60-day ultimatum to the government to reverse that decision of having them contend with

A tenant's group has raised concerns over the government's plans to sell the Saglemi housing project.

Under the umbrella group, the Tenants Union of Ghana, the group says the government's plans to allow a private developer to refurbish the housing units will lead to an astronomical increase in the cost of houses.

Saglemi housing project Image Credit: Manasseh Azure Awuni

Source: Facebook

Saglemi: Sale Of Housing Project Defeats Government's Policy On Poverty Alleviation - Tenants Union

A statement issued by the group also added that the current arrangement of allowing a private developer to take over the project and sell them to potential owners defeats the government's policy on poverty alleviation and empowering the poor and vulnerable.

"Privatisation, therefore, undermines the very possibility of providing affordable housing for people who cannot afford housing above the market rate," the group said.

They also issued a 60-day ultimatum to the Akufo-Addo-led government to shelve those plans and called on the President to halt the privatisation agenda and engage stakeholders on means to make affordable housing of this project a possibility.

Saglemi: Government Is Unable To Make Further Financial Commitments - Asenso Boakye

The concerns of the group follow an admission by the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, that government is unable to make further financial commitments to the Saglemi project.

At a press briefing on Sunday, the minister said a committee had been constituted to guide the process and ensure transparency in the bidding process for a private developer.

The Saglemi Affordable Housing Project was initiated in 2012 by the former NDC government for the initial delivery of 5,000 housing units.

The project scope was subsequently amended to 1,506 housing units, although US$195 million representing 98% of the project funds, had been expended.

Saglemi: Sale Of Housing Project To Private Developer Gets Support Of GREDA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the real estate community is excited about the decision by the government to hand over the grand-but-abandoned Saglemi Housing Project to a private developer.

According to the Ghana Real Estate Development Association (GREDA), the move will prevent the mammoth housing project from wasting away.

Source: YEN.com.gh