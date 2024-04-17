Starlink is set to disconnect all subscribers in African countries that have not authorised their operations there yet by the end of April

According to the US-based company, using the company's internet service in an unauthorised country was a breach of terms and conditions

Countries to be affected by this decision include Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana

Starlink has announced plans to disconnect all individuals and businesses using their service in unauthorised locations across Africa by the end of April 2024.

This information was included in an email to all its customers regarding regional and global roaming service plans in areas where Starlink has not been authorised to operate.

Tech industrialist Elon Musk owns Starlink.

Source: Getty Images

In the email, the US-based satellite internet provider explained that its roaming service was intended for customers who were in transit, not for those permanently residing in unauthorised places.

This, the company noted, was a breach of the terms and conditions regarding using the Starlink kit.

It has warned that after the April 2024 deadline, subscribers who continue to use its roaming plan for more than two months outside of authorised locations would have their services terminated.

Subscribers thus have to return to their home country if said home country has authorised the usage of Starlink or update their account country to the current one if they are currently residing in a country that has authorised the service to avoid disconnection.

Users in African countries, including Ghana, South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, would have their internet disconnected by the end of April.

Meanwhile, subscribers in authorised countries like Mozambique, Mauritius, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, and Nigeria can continue to use their kits.

Ghana is yet to approve Starlink operations

The National Communications Authority warned against the sale of Elon Musk's Starlink internet services in Ghana in December last year.

In a statement, the NCA said Starlink's operations were illegal. This was in response to some Ghanaians paying the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-served basis.

Starlink has said the commencement of operations in Ghana will be subject to the approval of state regulators.

NCA softens stance on Starlink

However, following the massive internet shutdown that hit Ghana and several West African countries due to damage to undersea cables, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Communications Authority indicated that Starlink could soon receive an operational licence from the government.

Appearing in Parliament, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the National Communications Authority previously lacked a licensing framework for satellite operators like Starlink.

However, she said the process became clearer after the authority studied other jurisdictions. Owusu-Ekuful also said other satellite companies were being engaged.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh