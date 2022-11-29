Fire has destroyed goods and shops, running into thousands of cedis at the Kantamanto market

The cause of the fire, which is immediately not unknown, affected shops near the railway line

Eyewitnesses say the fire has gutted more than 15 shops and left traders helpless

The Kantamanto market in Accra was razed down by a fire outbreak in the early hours of today [Tuesday], November 29, 2022.

The cause of the inferno, which destroyed goods and shops worth thousands of cedis, is immediately unknown.

, the fire spread through shops at the railway line at the Kantamanto market.

One of the eyewitnesses, Charles, told Accra-based citinewsroom.com that more than 15 shops had been razed down by the fire.

He said personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service could not quickly douse the blaze and prevent it from spreading after they ran out of water.

However, he added that more Fire Service vehicles had arrived at the scene to try and quench the raging fire.

No casualty has yet been recorded.

