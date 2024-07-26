Rapper Criss Waddle was overwhelmed with emotions as he lauded dancehall musician Stonewoy for bagging a degree despite his busy schedule as an entertainer

The seasoned rapper turned many heads when he arrived at the graduation grounds in his red Ferrari and looked dapper in a shirt and trousers

Many people congratulated the 2024 TGMA Artist of the Year, while others talked about Waddle's car and his emotional words

Rapper Criss Waddle was at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to witness and support dancehall musician Stonebwoy's graduation on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Stonebwoy graduates from GIMPA, Criss Waddle supports him and flaunts his Ferrari. Image Credit: @ghhyper and @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Criss Waddle supported Stonebwoy

Arriving at Stonebwoy's graduation ceremony at GIMPA, Criss Waddle drove his red Ferrari with a custom number plate. He dressed officially, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and grey trousers.

After the graduation ceremony, he congratulated the More of You hitmaker and spoke to the media about his achievement and how proud he was of him.

Criss Waddle said that Stonebwoy was busier than him in the entertainment industry and that he admired his ability to make the time to complete and graduate with a Second Class Upper.

"Stonebwoy is full motivation. The way he has been able to do it, next year I should make it a point to come back to school. He has proven to me that it is possible," Criss Waddle said.

When Waddle said he would push himself and return to school in 2025, Stonebwoy interjected and told the press not to put pressure on him and that he would return to his academic life at the right time.

"ASAP, abinder. Not next year. He starts when he starts. Don't force him," Stonebwoy said in the video.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy joins a short list of Ghanaian celebrities with degrees, masters or diplomas.

Criss Waddle at Stonebwoy's graduation.

Reactions to the video

Below are the lovely reactions to the video of Criss Waddle flaunting his Ferrari and congratulating Stonebwoy on being a university graduate:

klit_oriz said:

"Tag Opana make he go buy forms😂😂😂😂"

oobedhopes_ said:

"Waddle is very outspoken…Hherr good good English!"

fiifi_domson16 said:

"I saw him on the motorway not long ago"

dumanyojustine said:

"Original and intelligent musician 🔥🔥🔥🔥stonebwoy ❤️❤️❤️"

kuusberry said:

"The background voice landlord 😂"

trapper_nyame said:

"Nobody knows how the Ferrari drop don’t shout low-key"

dapperbwoy_rmd_cashout said:

"The silent humblest rich man I’ve ever known in the Game @crisswaddle 🥷🏦🤫"

Stonebwoy cracked jokes in class

YEN.com.gh reported that Okoe Oninku Henry, a classmate of Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonewboy, shared a video of the musician in class and participating in class activities.

The video sought to answer the doubts of Stonebwoy's fans who wondered whether he attended lectures and whether he participated in any class activities.

The video excited many of Stonebwoy's fans as they were delighted to see him in class.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh