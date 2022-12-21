An Indian man called Ansh Mishra has embarked on an adventure to visit all 54 African countries

He is scheduled to spend more than 700 days on the road as he decided to not use an airplane at any point

Ansh says he is undertaking the project as a way of promoting tourism aside from the adventure

Ansh Mishra, a gentleman from India has embarked on a rather adventurous journey of touring entire Africa without using any airplane.

Documenting his journey on the Instagram handle @letroamindia, Ansh indicates that the plan is to spend more than 700 days on the roads across Africa.

According to him, the mission is not only to have a good time traveling through the 54 African countries but to also use that as an opportunity to promote tourism.

Photos of Ansh Mishra, an Indian who is taking a tour though all African counties Photo credit: @letsroamindia

Source: Instagram

Ansh arrived in Ghana, the 25th country he has visited so far, and he received a warm welcome from the natives he met in the West African nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Finally I Made It To One Of The Most Happiest Country In Africa. Successfully Crossed 25th African Land Border Without Using Any Flight Without GOING BACK TO HOME COUNTRY," he posted in an update on his Instagram handle.

Some comments from Ghanaians who were happy to see Ansh

After sharing the update on his Instagram handle, fans of Ansh Mishra, some of whom are Ghanaian went into the comment section to share their thoughts.

Below were some of them:

saini7360 said:

Welcome to Accra

anshmishra6665 indicated:

Congratulations sir

caxerl mentioned:

I'm available to show you around town for free @letsroamindia

See the post below:

Famous Nigerian biker announces new journey, says he will ride from Lagos to Israel & climb Everest

Meanwhile, Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, has set a new target for himself after accomplishing his London to Lagos ride.

On May 29th, Kunle rode into Lagos from Seme Border after spending more than 40 days riding from London to Lagos.

Kunle now has his eyes set on a new journey which he said will see him riding from Lagos to Israel and then climbing Mount Everest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh