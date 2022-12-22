Stonebwoy was at the Kotoka International Airport to pick up Jamaican dancehall star Busy Signal in grand style

The Ghanaian dancehall star pulled up in a Lamborghini Huracan worth over GH₵ 3 million and had peeps staring

The video sparked reactions on social media, with some peeps admiring the hospitable nature of Ghanaians while others felt it was overzealous

Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy, shut down the streets of Accra with a massive convoy as he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport to pick up Jamaican dancehall legend Busy Signal.

Stonebwoy, in a video, was seen driving a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan worth over GH₵3 million with Busy Signal seated next to him.

There was a heavy security presence at the airport as people gathered to get a glimpse of Stonebwoy and Busy Signal.

Busy Signal is in Ghana ahead of Stonebwoy's much anticipated Bhim Concert. Stonebwoy hosts the 6th edition of the concert, which is set to take place at the Grand Arena, aka – Accra International Conference Centre, AICC.

The show has been dubbed the African- Caribbean link-up as it brings together African and Caribbean artists all on one stage.

Busy Signal is one of the most highly-rated dancehall stars from Jamaica and has a solid number of hits under his belt, and is ready to take the 2022 Bhim Concert stage by storm.

Fans React To Stonebwoy's Hospitality

nana_mp3 said:

Ghanaians we are too good the way we welcome people I wish they do same to us when we go to them

mabel_grande1 commented:

But am wondering do they get such a warmed welcome When they fly to other countries lol

dumanyojustine praised Stone:

More great tins Gidigba Bhim

