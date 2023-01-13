An economist has admonished workers earning below GH¢2,000 to desist from drinking tea with bread, eggs and salad

Dr Evans Nunoo, an economist, has called on Ghanaian workers earning below GH¢2,000 to desist from taking tea with bread, eggs and salad.

According to him, such lavishness doesn’t make economic sense for those earning between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Luv FM on the topic ‘how to survive on a salary of GH¢1,000 to GH¢2000,’ Dr Nunoo said such earners don’t have the luxury of such a meal.

“Two thousand Ghana cedis is a small amount if you look at our current economic situation. If you have to pay school fees and other bills. If you are a young person yet to start a family, 2,000 cedis might be okay. Though you may want more. But if you are a family person, you don’t have the luxury of drinking tea and bread with eggs and milk. It’s too complex. Some of them even add salad,” he explained.

The admonishing of the economist is coming at a time, people have been advised to cut their coats according to their sizes due to the current economic crisis.

The general hardship culminating in a cedi-dollar depreciation, and skyrocketing prices of goods and services has plunged the ordinary Ghanaian into a living crisis.

In a bid to stem the tide, the government has turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout.

