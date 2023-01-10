Agric minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto has resigned from Nana Akufo-Addo's government

The oft-criticised minister resigned on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 to focus on his presidential ambitions

He will be remembered for his bold but controversial decision to sell foodstuffs at a cheap price at the forecourt of the agric ministry

Ghana’s minister of food and agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has resigned from the top job.

His resignation had been predicted by YEN.com.gh earlier Tuesday, January 10, 2023 after credible sources leaked the information to the media.

Dr Afriyie Akoto, just like former trade minister Alan John Kyerematen, has stepped down to focus on his presidential ambition.

Former agric minster, pictured in the middle, has been crticised in the past for poorly performance at the ministry. Source: UGC.

Dr Afriyie Akoto, criticised heavily for doing a poor job at the agric ministry, wants to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer after presidential primaries later this year, and hopefully become Ghana’s president in 2024.

According to a Citi New report, Dr Afriyie Akoto presented his resignation letter to president Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10.

The president has accepted his resignation and wished him well.

The experienced politician will be remembered for his bold policy to sell foodstuff at affordable prices at the forecourt of the agric ministry.

Many patrons said they were disappointed to find that the only abundant foodstuff available at the “PFJ Market” were plantains.

He said at the time that the move will cushion Ghanaians from the inflated prices of foodstuff on the market.

Dr Afriyie Akoto once worked as an Economist, Senior Economist, Principal Economist, and Chief Economic Advisor over a period of 18 years at the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) in London, England.

He has also worked as a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations on Soft Commodities such as Cocoa, Coffee and Sugar.

Trade Minister’s Resignation Predicted To Trigger Cabinet Reshuffle And More Resignations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in previous story that Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign as trade minister has been predicted to cause some ripples in Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

Political pundits foresee a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days, although some reports say CEOs of state-owned enterprises will be most affected by the reshuffle.

Ben Ephson, a pollster, believes at least one other minister will also resign from his post in the coming days just like Kyerematen has done.

Source: YEN.com.gh