The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced the recruitment of temporary staff for the 2024 general elections.

The commission is employing Returning Officers and Deputy Returning Officers.

According to a statement, the commission said the officers will also work as Registration Supervisors, Deputy Registration Supervisors, Exhibition Supervisors and Deputy Exhibition Supervisors.

The commission will be receiving applications from across the country, and the deadline for the submission of applications is Friday, February 16, 2024.

According to the requirements, applicants must have at least a first degree in any field.

They must also have reasonable knowledge about elections and be proficient in using computers.

The commission also wants prospective applicants to have quantitative and analytical skills.

The Electoral Commission was allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year, which is expected to aid recruitment.

The commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

The commission is also considering bringing the election day forward to November 7.

It also wants election days to be designated as national holidays to help boost turnout.

This proposal comes after the Seventh-day Adventist Church petitioned the commission to move the election day from the regular day of December 7 because it falls on Saturday, its day of worship.

It is unclear if the new proposals are linked to the church's petition.

Electoral Commission to stop using indelible ink during elections

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission said it plans to end the use of indelible ink during elections to check double voting.

The Electoral Commission's chairperson said the move from using indelible ink is because of biometric technology.

The Electoral Commission proposed closing polls during the 2024 election at 3pm instead of 5pm.

The commission said it would reduce voting times by creating additional polling centres.

Source: YEN.com.gh