A renowned economist who also doubles as the founding father of the governing NPP has painted a gloomy image of the economy

Kwame Pianim says this is due to the bad economic policies of the Finance Minister, Ghana is in bankruptcy

He says the situation is so dire that it will impoverish Ghanaians for the next 30-40 years

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A founding father of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim says Ghana is currently in a state of bankruptcy as a result of the bad economic policies by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the renowned economist, the current mess will plunge Ghanaians into massive suffering for the next thirty to forty years.

Renowned Economist Kwame Pianim Image Credit: @TheGhanaWeb

Source: Facebook

Dire Financial Situation Will Impoverish Ghanaians For Next 30-40 Years - Kwame Pianim

Speaking to Accra-based TV3 News, Kwame Pianim in painting a gloomy image of the economy said the financial situation is so dire that it will impoverish the ordinary Ghanaian for decades.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“… Ken Ofori-Atta is saying, let us do this (Domestic Debt Exchange) programme but this is badly thought out, not thought through carefully. This exchange programme is like a time bomb that Ken is putting under this economy. For the next 30 to 40 years, we are going to suffer from it. It is a time bomb because he is squeezing billions of Cedis from this economy.

The controversial domestic debt exchange programme as part of conditionalities to the approval of the economic bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been met with intense criticism by a section of the populace.

Kwame Pianim’s comment adds up to the growing calls of opposition to the deal had elicited some reactions on social media, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@GhanaSocialU

Kwame Pianim dropping common sense but it look like gems! NPP is so arrogantly ignorant and dvmb esp their supposed economic team and Ghanaians are so docile and stvpid allowing these to go on unstopped! And funny enough #BawumiaNeverLies is trending at 1

@iamhammonds

Kwame Pianim true statesman ❣️

@AmeyawDebrah

Kwame Pianim is the only thing that makes sense in the twitter trends to me

@jacobAmarquaye1

If we have people like Kwame Pianim in this country and still leaders in this country does not seek advice from him hmmmm....what an intelligent man ,God bless him and may he live long.

@the_eamensah

Kwame Pianim spitting fire and lashing left right center

@rahmann_23

i can sit and listen to kwame pianim for a whole day. pure wisdom !

Akufo-Addo's Mismanagement Of Ghanaian Economy Will Take 20 Years To Repair – Dr Ato Forson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, had indicated that the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy by the Akufo-Addo-led government will take some 20 years to be fixed.

According to him, had officials of the governing party listened to his wise counsel for an urgent bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the situation would have been better.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh