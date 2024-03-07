The former Special Prosecutor says Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman has been planted into the NDC by the Ahwois and their cohorts

He claims the imposition of Prof Opoku Agyeman without consensus is part of attempts to obliterate the image of JJ Rawlings from the NDC's history

He has called on the NDC to reject the Ahwois and have an open and honest dialogue to ensure viability

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu says the National Democratic Congress is mortgaging the legacy of its founding leader, Jerry John Rawlings to the Ahwois and their cohorts.

According to him, the Ahwois and their cohorts have imposed John Mahama’s likely running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, as their surrogate on the party without adequate consultation and consensus.

This imposition, he said, is a deliberate intention to annihilate the image of Jerry John Rawlings from the party’s annals in favour of the Ahwois.

He warned that those within the party who have chosen to align with the Ahwois risk regretting their decision in the long run.

He said they would fail to mobilise the cadres of 31 December Revolution to change things in 2028 should the NDC manage to assume power in 2024.

According to Martin Amidu, what the NDC needs now is an open and honest dialogue with the cadres of the 31 December Revolution, its former appointees and parliamentarians and the grassroots that sustained it since 1992.

He urged the party to eschew the “arrogant antagonism and covert claim to ownership of the NDC by the Ahwois and their cohorts.”

Martin Amidu calls Kissi Agyebeng surrogate of Agyapa

Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is not the first person to be described as a surrogate by Martin Amidu.

In 2021, Martin Amidu described Kissi Agyebeng, the current Special Prosecutor as a surrogate of those behind the controversial Agyapa deal.

According to him, the nominee is deeply linked to the people behind the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal and had expressed fears investigation into the Agyapa deal will be curtailed as a result.

Martin Amidu resigned as the special prosecutor after his explosive corruption and anti-corruption risk assessment report on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal in which he said there was reasonable suspicion of “bid-rigging and corruption” as well as the likelihood for “illicit financial flows and money laundering” in selecting the deal’s transaction advisor(s).

Mahama to name Naana Opoku Agyeman as running mate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama is set to name Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as his running mate ahead of the 2024 elections.

She was his running mate in the 2020 elections.

The NDC says it is confident her nomination will produce the desired results for the party.

