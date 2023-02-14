Christian Atsu's management has issued a statement suggesting that reports that thermal cameras have detected life near the building where the player was staying do not hold much promise

Popular sports journalist Saddick Adams shared the statement attributed to the management on February 14, 2023

Christian Atsu who is playing in Hatay province in Turkey has gone missing since February 6, 2023, when a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake razed down tall buildings in the country

The management of Ghanaian football international Christian Atsu has issued a statement that gives a disappointing update on the status of the ongoing mission to rescue the player.

Atsu is believed to be trapped under a pile of rubble after his building in Hatay province collapsed in the wake of the devasting earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6, 2023.

In a statement shared by popular sports journalist Saddick Adams and attributed to Atsu's management, it has emerged that upbeat reports that thermal cameras have detected life may not hold much.

"Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to [five] lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able to locate Christian," portions of the statement read.

The statement further disclosed that the pace of the rescue efforts has been drastically slowed by a lack of resources and translators.

Atsu's management also said it was unfortunate that Hatayspor Sporting, the team Atsu plays for in Turkey, was not complementing its efforts to find the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger.

"Their [Atsu's club] position and influence, accompanied [by] their local knowledge would be extremely helpful," Atsu's management is disappointed.

It's been nine days since the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that also struck Syria. Nothing has been heard about Atsu who was reportedly in the same building with Hatayspor director, who also remains missing since the incident.

Turkish media say thermal cameras show many people alive

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that thermal cameras gave hope for survivors and showed many people are alive but still trapped under a pile of rubble near the building Christian Atsu was staying in before the earthquake hit.

According to the Turkish tabloid Ajansspor, about 1,000 people have been detected to be alive.

The magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit on Monday, February 6, 2023, and has claimed at least 30,000 lives in both Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

