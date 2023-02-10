Thermal cameras have shown that there are many people alive but still trapped under a pile of rubble near the building Christian Atsu was staying before the earthquake hit

According to the Turkish tabloid Ajansspor, said about 1,000 people have been detected to be alive

The magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit on Monday, February 6, 2023, and has claimed at least 12,000 lives in both Turkey and Syria

Some hopeful news coming from Turkey indicates that thermal cameras have picked up heat signatures of many people still alive but trapped under rubble where Christian Atsu was staying before the devastating earthquake.

Turkish tabloid Ajansspor, for instance, tweeted on Thursday morning that about 1,000 people could still be alive but trapped under collapsed buildings.

"There are many living people, confirmed by thermal cameras. The building, where national handball player Cemal Kütahya and his family, Hatayspor manager Taner Savut and football player Christian Atsu are located, is very crowded with a capacity of 1000 people," the tabloid tweeted.

Black Stars player Christian Atsu is believed to be trapped under rubble along with 1,000 other people after the earthquake.

Cemal Kutahya is a Turkish handball player.

Thermal cameras convert infrared data emitted by living organisms into an electronic image that shows the apparent surface temperature of the object being measured.

The news has been well-received by thousands of people who replied with goodwill messages.

@ajansspor commented as follows:

"Oh God!! Hear our humble plea!! Protection is your. May your NAME be praised."

@PrinceWinful1 said.

"Really heart breaking seeing may God rescue them "

Atsu's club says the player has still not been found

The hearts of many Ghanaians were broken when it emerged that Christian Atsu has not been found contrary to earlier reports.

Atsu's club Hatayspor Sporting made the unfortunate disclosure on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a day after Ghanaians and Atsu's family celebrated the news that he's been found alive from a pile of rubble.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey has claimed the lives of at least 12,000 people in both Turkey and Syria.

All Ghanaians in Turkey are safe and sound after the earthquake

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that Ghana's ambassador to Turkey has disclosed that every Ghanaian in the part of Turkey where the devastating earthquake wreaked havoc has been accounted for.

Francisca Ashitey-Oduntun disclosed that most of the Ghanaians in Hatay and surrounding cities were students.

She told GTV on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, that all 18 Ghanaians in the city are safe and sound.

