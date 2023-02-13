The embassy of Turkey in Ghana has appealed for support in kind to help victims of the devastating earthquake that hit on Monday, February 6

The embassy is requesting winter clothing like raincoats, gloves, baby formula, and blankets among others for the victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake

The embassy said in a release that the collection point for all donations, which are to be put in a clear bag should be deposited at the National Mosque of Ghana at Kanda

The Turkish embassy in Ghana has appealed to Ghanaians to donate in kind to support victims of the devastating earthquake that hit the country and neighbouring Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a release from the embassy requesting items like raincoats, baby formulas, blankets and mattresses, among others to support the victims.

People stand in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay on February 13, 2023. Source: Getty Images.

"Please place your items in clear bags and provide an itemized list of the contents in the bag.

"In-kind donations will be sent to Turkiye via Turkish Airlines in a speedy and prioritised manner," the release appealed.

The Turkish embassy in Ghana has issued a statement requesting for support in kind from Ghanaians. Source: Facebook/@Umar Faruk Kwabre.

The collection point for all the in-kind donations is the National Mosque in Ghana located at Kawukudi, Kanda in Accra.

The release also provided the contact details of two people for further clarification.

Turkey-Syria earthquakes have so far claimed the lives of 31,000 people

The official death toll from the natural disaster in the two countries has been put at least 31,000 people, with 80,000 others injured.

The magnitude 7.8 and 7.6 earthquakes – centred in the city of Kahramanmaras – happened only hours apart at the dawn of February 6.

Reports say many victims are still trapped under collapsed buildings across the region.

Ghana's football star Christian Atsu was in a building in Hatay province before it collapsed after the earthquake.

