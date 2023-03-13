Ghana is trying to wash its hands off 600,000 barrels of Russian crude oil sitting on a ship at the country's territorial waters at Tema

Two weeks after the NPA granted permission for the contents of Theseus, the tanker, to be discharged, it is still idling on the high seas

A Bloomberg report on March 10, 2023, attributed to unnamed sources said the ship's contents have not been discharged because of national security considerations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Although the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) granted a Russian oil tanker in Ghana permission to discharge its contents into storage tanks at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) weeks ago, the process has been held.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh on the Russian tanker that stormed Ghana's territorial waters two weeks ago suggest that Ghana is unwilling to allow the Russian vessel to stash its oil in Ghana over security considerations.

According to Bloomberg, an international business news outlet that first broke the news about the presence of the tanker in Ghana, Russia has not made significant progress with its plans to store the crude in Ghana.

L-R: A snapshot of TOR's storage tanks and refinery equipment, and a stock photo of a worker in overalls and a hard hat repairing a linear crane of a gas pipeline. Source: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Russia, according to a previous report by Bloomberg, is struggling to find buyers for its oil after the US, EU and their allies imposed sanctions over Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghana is among the many African countries that have condemned Russia for invading Ukraine.

The recent report by Bloomberg suggests the 600,000 barrels of crude from Russia’s Black Sea port are still on Theseus, the ship, as it idles in Ghana's territorial waters.

"Clearance was given for the tanker after claims that the cargo was from Kazakhstan, one of the people said. But data from Vortexa and Kpler and a port agent report for Novorossiysk showed it originated from Russia.

"Separately, a product tanker SCF Yenisei with Russian diesel also arrived at Tema a week ago after loading about 40,000 tons from Russia’s Baltic port of Primorsk in early February, according to a port agent report and ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. It has yet to discharge," the Bloomberg report posted on March 10, 2023 explained.

Why Russia is attempting to stash oil in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported two weeks ago that the Russian oil tanker arrived in Ghana's territorial waters carrying 600,000 barrels of crude oil.

Experts believe the tanker is in Ghana to stash the crude at the Tema Oil Refinery.

Bloomberg reported that the tanker arrived in Ghana on Friday, February 24, 2023, and has been in the country since then.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh