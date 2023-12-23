An STC bus caught fire at the Asafo Interchange in Kumasi on Friday, December 22, 2023 evening

The STC intercity bus had some passengers on it who escaped unhurt at the time of the incident

The cause of the fire is yet to be established

An Intercity STC Coaches Limited caught fire at the Asafo Interchange in Kumasi Friday evening while transporting passengers from Accra to Kumasi.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, but all passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident escaped unhurt.

There were about a dozen passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. Source: Facebook/Hello FM

Source: Facebook

Most passengers had gotten off the bus, which was heading to the Asafo Yard.

There were about 12 passengers on board the bus when the bus caught fire.

6 feared dead after bus runs into abandoned truck

Six people were feared dead after a bus ran into an abandoned truck at the Banyard intersection at Awoshie on December 23, 2023.

The bus driver and five passengers are among those who are feared dead, according to news reports

A witness on the ground said the abandoned truck that was involved in the crash displayed no signs of damage

Truck crashes into Christmas shoppers in Accra

A truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board market in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured.

The accident reportedly was caused by a brake failure in a truck transporting sugar to the market.

The deceased following the accident has been identified as a hawker, while the injured were shoppers.

One dead after VIP bus is involved in road crash on Accra-Kumasi highway

One person was reported dead after a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi involving a VIP bus.

The road crash occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30 am and left other persons with injuries.

UTV reported that the accident occurred at Amanase, close to Suhum in the Eastern Region, where the bus travelled from Kumasi to Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh