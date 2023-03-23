Ghanaian nurses were seen in their numbers at the British Council to take part in an IELTS programme, triggering concerns about brain drain

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post by the British Council on March 22, 2023, either expressed worry about the desire of a large number of nurses to leave Ghana or the unfairness of the whole IELTS system

Some commentators on the Facebook post felt that many Ghanaians are convinced that they cannot find fulfilment in Ghana and hence, have to travel abroad for a better life

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of the photos posted by the British Council to celebrate a successful IELTS Partner exhibition programme has triggered wild reactions and concerns about migration.

This is because, one of the photos posted on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, showed a large group of nurses entering the Council to take part in the programme.

British Council hosted the networking and awards event with its IELTS partners and test takers on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

This photo posted by the British Council triggered concerns about nurses wanting to leave the country. Source: Facebook/@BritishCouncilGhana

Source: Facebook

"The British Council IELTS Partner exhibition was a great success and an opportunity to celebrate the impact we make together! Congratulations to each of our partners and thank you for being part of our community," the Council captioned the five photos posted on March 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Council said that the event was a great opportunity for students and workers wishing to migrate from Ghana to get more information on study options and services offered by its IELTS partners.

Several Council partners showcased the services they offer towards a successful IELTS journey.

IELTS, which stands for International English Language Testing System, is an international standardised test to determine the English language proficiency of non-native English language speakers.

It is jointly managed by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.

It is designed to help people to migrate to a country where English is their native language for study or work.

Ghanaians react to photo of the huge number of nurses

Ghanaians who trooped to the comments section of the Facebook post did not share in the British Council's excitement at the successful event.

Rather, they expressed anger over the huge number of nurses and other Ghanaians that had stormed the Council to possibly migrate to the UK.

Maame Bea asked a simple question:

So how many out of 10 people think they can make it here in Ghana?

Charles Nana Aidoo composed a long post:

How on earth must Ghana, a country colonised by the same British, a country that for over 60 years has made English Language an OFFICIAL LANGUAGE, a country that uses same English as a medium of instruction from primary 1 till university, a country that use ONLY English Language in its parliament...

Such a country needs to write English Test before a job, a school admission, and a citizenship can be given to its citizens in England, USA, Australia, and Canada...

This is pure extortion!!!

This is wickedness

This is disrespectful...

Wake up #GHANA and boycott this NONSENSE called IELTS.

Let all British Citizens coming to Ghana for any purpose write ELECTIVE TWI, FANTE, EWE, GA, SISALA, or any other local language.

Kwaku Atta felt IELTS is exploitative:

IELTS is exploitation of the vulnerable. Stop this thievery.

Our medium of teaching and learning is English so it beats my mind that IELTS is a requirement for Ghanaians who have completed JHS and higher.… See more

William Cornerstone simply wanted to know when the next event will take place, perhaps so he could make a date and join:

When is the next session please?

Anamoah Alex Analex also took a swipe at the IELTS:

Why must IELTS expire after 2 years? Does one stop being fluent after that period? Why not just ask for at most a quarter of the registration fee to keep it active like it’s done for drivers’ license? May be we should all be going through driving school…

INeed Himm was scared about the sheer number of nurses planning to leave Ghana:

A Plus Our Nurses are planning on leaving in droves, off to the white man's land. It seems our government is unconcerned kraaaaa!

Thermo De Kardinal felt it was unfair for the nurses to want to leave Ghana:

Ah so all those nurses received or are receiving allowances for their training in school? What a waste of national resource, GOG stop that allowance if this is what Ghana is going to get in the end.

Ghanaian nurse opens up about making Ghc600 daily as part-time 'gob3' seller

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a driven Ghanaian lady known as Grace recently revealed that she makes Ghc600 on most days selling 'gob3' on the street.

She shared that her grandmother started the business but she, along with her mother and sister, had to step in when her grandmother grew old.

The 24-year-old prepares the beans for her sister to sell on days she has to go to work but hits the street to sell on her off days.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh