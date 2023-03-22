Some Ghanaian fans in Kumasi have expressed displeasure about the decision to prevent them from watching the Black Stars train

In a video on TikTok, the fans were heard voicing out their anger by threatening to boycott the game between Ghana and Angola

Social media users have called the bluff of the unhappy supporters with some saying that the authorities did no wrong

A section of displeased Ghanaian football lovers in Kumasi has vowed to boycott the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The decision of the disgruntled supporters to boycott the crucial encounter is because they were refused entry into the stadium to watch the training session of the Ghana Black Stars team.

Displeased Ghana supporters reveal plan to boycott Ghana vs Angola game Photo credit: @Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images @Ghana Black Stars/Twitter

Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, a young man who voiced out his displeasure expressed surprise at the action of the authorities, adding that they would respond in equal measure by boycotting the game to drum home the point that supporters in Kumasi cannot be taken for granted.

The rant by the young man received approval from other displeased supporters gathered around who cheered him on as he made those pronouncements.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video called the bluff of the displeased fans with some saying that not all training sessions must be open to the public.

Kyeremateng Benjamin:

It is not all training sessions that are opened to the public... U guys should learn sense

user499227932822:

Masa masa fa so) h) Have you heard France or Spain fans doing this. Arh bibinii

cujoevans1:

Not all training sessions are open to fans... a section of the training is open to the public which will be tomorrow

Tuway Callejon:

I live next to the stadium but nothing will make me go to the stadium and watch the training session

Source: YEN.com.gh