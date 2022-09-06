A driven Ghanaian lady known as Grace has recently revealed that she makes Ghc600 on most days selling 'gob3' on the street

She shared that her grandmother started the business but she, along with her mother and sister, had to step in when grandma grew old

The 24-year-old cooks the beans and other preparations for her sister to sell on days when she has to go to work but hits the street to sell on her off days

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' has been granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

Grace in her nursing uniform and in her apron preparing gob3 Photo credit: Jasmine Ama/YouTube

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

Sharing more about her story, the health worker revealed that on days when she has to go to work, she wakes up very early in the morning, around 4 am and prepares the food so that her sister can sell throughout the day. She, however, sells on the street on her off days.

24-year-old Grace also shared that after a day's work, they deduct the raw material cost of Ghc250 to Ghc300 from their income and whatever is left would be their profit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young lady shared more in the video linked below;

Ghanaian Man Who Sells Kebab At Sowutuom Reveals He Sells Over 1,000 Pieces A Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a hardworking Ghanaian man named Alex has recently been granted an interview where he opened up about selling Kebabs for a living.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel called Kay's recipes gh had Alex sharing that in a day, he is able to sell over 1,000 pieces of meat which prices at GH₵5 each. He added that he has been in the business for over 15 years and currently has seven employees.

The driven father of two has branches at various places in Sowutuom and admits that business has been good. Alex also mentioned that he mainly sells cow meat, goat meat, sausages and gizzard.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh