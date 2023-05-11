The bodies of some seven school children have been retrieved from the Densu River after a boat carrying an unknown number of children to cross the choppy river capsized.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing, however, because the incident happened around 5 pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the hope of finding other children alive has waned.

A man rides in a small boat as the Densu River spills due to the dam spillage (R) and a file photo showing a capsized boat. Source: Facebook/@AtinkaTVGhana, Getty Images

Assemblyman for the McCarthy South electoral area, Clement Agyi, told Citi News that an unspecified number of children were returning home from school when the disaster struck at Faana, located in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra.

Eyewitnesses believe the spillage of the Weija Dam intensified the river currents and caused the wooden boat carrying the kids to capsize.

Weija Dam is a critical source of potable water

Weija Dam is a dam on the Densu River which supports the main water treatment plant for Accra in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The dam is operated by the Ghana Water Company and supplies about 80% of the potable water for the entire city of Accra and its surrounding environs.

Weija Dam spillage always causes problems for residents close to river

For many years, the spillage of the Weija Dam always causes major problems for residents living close to the dammed river.

In October last year, the state-owned Daily Graphic reported that due to the heavy rains at the time, there was an increase in the water level in the Weija Dam, prompting authorities to open spill gates to safeguard the integrity of the dam.

Four spill gates were opened and this caused the Weija Dam to overflow its banks and entered the homes of residents close by.

Properties were destroyed and hundreds of residents were displaced as a result.

