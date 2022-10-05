A kind-hearted man was spotted carrying a physically challenged woman through flood water amid the recent Weija Dam spillage

In a touching video, the man is seen backing the lady while another person carried her wheelchair into a vehicle

The touching footage spotlighting residents of Ashbread in Weija fleeing their homes after the dam spillage has aroused emotions online

An emotional video of a man carrying a physically challenged woman into a vehicle to safety amid the Weija Dam spillage has evoked emotions on social media.

Hundreds of residents, including children, mothers, and persons living with disabilities, are fleeing their homes in Ashbread in Weija in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana following a spillage of the Weija Dam.

Some of the most affected places following the spillage include the Weija Dam site, Oblogo, Tetegu, Ashalaja, and the road from Old Barrier to Ashbread.

Video emerges of man carrying a physically challenged woman after Weija Dam spillage. Photo credit: @Citi973.

Dam spillage affects the most vulnerable

Heart-wrenching visuals emerging following the spillage show people carrying their luggage and relocating with their families.

In one of the clips, a man is seen carrying a physically challenged woman into a vehicle to safety, and another man carrying her wheelchair.

The heartbreaking footage of the residents including children fleeing their homes to safety has sparked emotions on social media. A netizen expressed sadness after watching the video shared by Citi News.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Netizens react to video

@Manyobi_Nene said:

So sad when I watched this.

@advantpope1 posted:

Man be man wat? God is good for giving men this strength.

