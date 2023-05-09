Disaster struck on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9, 2023, when a three-storey building belonging to the Word In Action Church in Accra collapsed suddenly into a pile of rubble.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh say at least seven people working on the building that was still under construction got injured.

The church is located at Old Bortianor which is under the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

The rubble of the Word in Action Church (L) and an old photo of the edifice standing erect. Source: Facebook/@UTVghana, @The Word in Action Church-Gh

Source: Facebook

Construction workers were completing an extension project when the disaster struck

According to eyewitnesses, the disaster happened while labourers were working on an extension project around the facility.

Eyewitnesses further said although some workers tried to escape, they could as huge blocks and piles of concrete came crashing down.

One of the construction caught up in the disaster was severely injured and has been transferred from the Bortianor Polyclinic to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has visited the scene of the incident.

Some some worshippers are feared trapped under the rubble although this has not been confirmed by an official source.

One person died in a similar building collapse at Adenta not long ago

Not long ago, one person died after another three-storey building under construction at Adenta, also in Accra, collapsed.

The person who lost his life was trapped in the rubble for a long time before his lifeless body was rescued.

Three others were also injured in that incident, but subsequently, law enforcement agencies arrested the building supervisor.

Source: YEN.com.gh