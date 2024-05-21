Jackie Appiah visited Nigeria, and she detailed the first-class treatment she was given during her time in the country

The Ghanaian actress shared a video on Instagram showing the plush hotel that accommodated her and how she even rode in a Rolls Royce as she headed for the airport to make her way back to Ghana

In the post, she shared her happiness about her time in Nigeria and thanked them for treating her like royalty

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah recently visited Nigeria, where she was treated to a first-class experience that left her fans in awe. The actress detailed her luxurious stay in the country through an Instagram video.

The highlight of her visit was the plush hotel that housed her during her stay. The video Jackie shared showed the luxury of her hotel room, leaving her followers marvelling at its grandeur. The actress was served first-class meals and received great service.

At the end of the video, Jackie Appiah could be seen riding in a Rolls Royce, a symbol of ultimate luxury and class, as she made her way to the airport for her return journey to Ghana.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, fans of the actress expressed their admiration for her and were happy to see her living in luxury.

Jackie Appiah sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

frank_njoba said:

You’re highly welcome my Royalty Boss, can’t wait to see you again soon! Remain blessed ma

_keenozbags commented:

It’s the escort for me. Jackie for a reason

meliumbanda said:

my queen always since I was a child I remember my Mommie beat me coz of ur picture on my wall paper

waleilebiyi commented:

Home sweet home! Welcome back home, our queen

Jackie Appiah meets Prince Harry and Meghan

In another story, actress Jackie Appiah met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their three-day visit to Nigeria.

Jackie took to her Instagram page to share her experience meeting the former royals.

Many people admired the video and talked about how it melted their hearts.

