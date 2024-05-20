Akwaboah's Wife Flaunts Her Natural Face Without Makeup As She Slays In A Stylish Corseted Outfit
- Ghanaian musician Akwaboah and his beautiful wife have gone viral with their new photoshoot
- The songwriter and his wife looked elegant in stunning outfits as they went on their date night
- Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wife's smooth face without heavy makeup
Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly called Akwaboah, and his gorgeous wife have been spotted together after their luxurious multi-day wedding celebrations.
The adorable couple were photographed rocking stylish outfits as they stepped out together in a viral Instagram photo.
Akwaboah looked dapper in a red long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers styled with black leather shoes.
Mrs Akwaboah wore a blue puff sleeve top with a floral design and a long white form-fitting skirt to complete his look.
The health professional wore a black fringe hairstyle without makeup and smiled beautifully at the cameras.
Check out the photo below;
Akwaboah's wife stuns in a stylish kente gown
Mrs Theresah Akwaboah made a bold fashion statement with her custom-made kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony.
She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and a charming ponytail hairstyle. Celebrity groom Akwaboah wore a white agbada with embroidery for the star-studded wedding.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wife's elegant looks
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Frankitah stated:
Beautiful
theempress_1 stated:
Mrs Akwaboah❤️
banka8625 stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️so amazing ❤️❤️
nanaboateng579 stated:
You are the man
Baajogirl stated:
@akwaboahmusic ❤️❤️amen oo
mzz_adorable stated:
Your wife completes you paa oo Herh @akwaboahmusic
empress_bemah_1 stated:
Such a beautiful wife … you are a gorgeous couple May God protect your marriage
big_naya stated:
MINESSSSSSS❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
dadaba_unruly stated:
Handsome man
edwxn_____ stated:
God is the Greatest ❤️
quayson8260 stated:
Awww❤️ my sister in law is beautiful
blessinghanson390 stated:
Hun ❤️ u both look awesome ❤️❤️❤️
4evasandy_shero stated:
Nyame na ay3
Akwaboah's Pretty Wife Flaunts Her GH¢27,000 Rose Gold Diamond Engagement Ring
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Akwaboah, who raised the standard for famous grooms.
The celebrity bride wore a gorgeous dress created by Sima Brew for her traditional and white wedding ceremonies.
Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wife's expensive wedding ring.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh