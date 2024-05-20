Ghanaian musician Akwaboah and his beautiful wife have gone viral with their new photoshoot

The songwriter and his wife looked elegant in stunning outfits as they went on their date night

Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wife's smooth face without heavy makeup

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly called Akwaboah, and his gorgeous wife have been spotted together after their luxurious multi-day wedding celebrations.

The adorable couple were photographed rocking stylish outfits as they stepped out together in a viral Instagram photo.

Akwaboah looked dapper in a red long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers styled with black leather shoes.

Mrs Akwaboah wore a blue puff sleeve top with a floral design and a long white form-fitting skirt to complete his look.

The health professional wore a black fringe hairstyle without makeup and smiled beautifully at the cameras.

Akwaboah's wife stuns in a stylish kente gown

Mrs Theresah Akwaboah made a bold fashion statement with her custom-made kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony.

She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and a charming ponytail hairstyle. Celebrity groom Akwaboah wore a white agbada with embroidery for the star-studded wedding.

Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wife's elegant looks

