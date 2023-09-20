Nana Akufo-Addo has told world leaders that African states must be paid reparations for the slave trade

He spoke at the 78th UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, where he said for centuries, the world has been unwilling to confront the realities of slavery

President Nana Akufo-Addo made a strong call at the 78th UN General Assembly for the payment of reparations to African states for the debilitating effects of the slave trade.

He told world leaders at the event held in the United States that the era of the slave trade was among the most horrific periods in the continent's history.

Nana Akufo-Addo and a UNESCO world heritage site depicting an old slaves market. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, Getty Images.

He said on September 20, 2023, that while the present generations of the nations that perpetrated some of the evils are no longer around, the destruction slavery caused the continent cannot be overlooked.

"For centuries, the world has been unwilling and unable to confront the realities of the consequences of the Slave Trade," Akufo-Addo said, stressing that the resources of the continent have been looted.

Akufo-Addo said it’s time to bring the subject of reparations firmly to the fore.

"Reparations must be paid for the Slave Trade. No amount of money will ever make up for the horrors, but it will make the point that evil was perpetrated...' he said.

World leaders gathered in New York for the opening of the 78th session of the General Assembly (UNGA 78) under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all.”

The first day of the high-level General Debate was on September 19, 2023.

