Rent Control Department has said that a landlord owes no tenant grace period before an eviction

According to the PRO of the organization, there is no law binding the age-long practice

He said there is nothing like 'free rent' so far as the rent agreement is involved

The Rent Control Department of Ghana has said that the age-long notion that when a landlord wants to evict a tenant, there must be a three-month grace period to secure a new place is not stated anywhere in law.

While speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Public Relations Officer at the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu said there was no such thing in the tenancy law.

He added that even though it has been in existence for many years, no landlord in actual fact had to kowtow to such demands unless out of his or her own volition.

“This notion in the minds of tenants that when you are being evicted, you should be given three months grace period is not in our laws,” he said.

“So, there’s no free rate, and there’s no grace period. Nothing should prevent the landlord from collecting its rate from any tenant.”

Explaining the position of the law, Mr. Kporsu said: “The scenario is that if you’ve come to stay on somebody’s premises and you want to dwell in for a year, getting to the third or second month to the end of your tenancy, you should start a conversation, start talking to the landlord whether you will renew it or you want to vacate.

“But you wait till the end of your tenancy before you go to the landlord or you run to the Rent Control Department that you want grace period and then also that the grace period must be free, this as I said, there’s no grace period, and there’s no free rent.”

