Thousands of residents of Oblogo, Tetegu, Weija and Ashalaja have been displaced following the spillage of the Weija Dam

Torrential rains over the weekend are said to have contributed to the water level in the dam rising above its maximum level of 46 feet to 48 feet

This led to authorities of the Ghana Water Company Limited spilling the excess water, which threatened the safety of the dam and residents in adjoining communities

Residents of Weija, Oblogo, Tetegu and Ashalaja have been stranded after flood waters took their homes.

Thousands of the affected residents have been affected by the spillage of the Weija Dam after torrential rains over the weekend caused the level of the dam to rise above 46 feet to 48 feet.

L-R: Flood waters take over homes of Weija, Tetegu and adjoining communities Image credit: @gbcghana

Source: Facebook

GWCL Spills Excess Water To Protect Weija Dam And Lives Of Residents In Adjoining Communities

This led authorities of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to spill the excess water, threatening the safety of the dam and residents in adjoining communities.

The aftermath of the spillage has led to the flood waters making their way into the homes of residents.

According to information available to YEN.com.gh, more than 1,000 houses have been submerged, and 1,500 people displaced in the affected communities.

Crisis Situation: Residents Rely On Canoes To Navigate Flood Waters

Some residents have labelled the incident 'a crisis situation' as most of them now rely on canoes to leave their homes to higher grounds.

The displaced residents narrated to Accra-based Joy News the danger they've been exposed to as a result of the rising flood waters.

"It was coming little by little on Sunday evening so we thought it will go down. Then this morning it was too much, we had to leave our various houses…there are still some stuff stuck in the houses. It normally happens but it has not really been this much," one of the residents said.

"I think at this point, it is quite dangerous because I have seen the water has reached a new level," another resident stated.

Meanwhile, NADMO and Municipal authorities have made their way to the affected places to offer help to the displaced residents.

GWCL To Spill Excess Water From Weija Dam Today To Prevent Possible Collapse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GWCL had announced that it would begin the spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

According to the GWCL, the move was necessary due to the sudden rise of the water level of the dam from 46.2 feet to 48.1 feet within a 24-hour period

