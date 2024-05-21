Fella Makafui has been trending amid her marital issues with her husband, Medikal, who recently revealed giving Fella money to do surgery at her request

This has caused a stir as Fella owns Simply Snatched, a product that ranges from slimming tea to waist trainers, promising to aid customers lose weight

The actress often attributed her snatched waist to her products, and after being exposed by Medikal, an old video of her flaunting her belly as natural while advertising slimming tea is trending

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is the centre of a social media storm as old videos of her advertising her flat tummy tea are trending. The actress has been facing scrutiny after her husband recently revealed that she underwent a surgical procedure to enhance her waistline.

Fella Makafui, who is currently dealing with marital issues with her husband, rapper Medikal, has been in the spotlight after Medikal also disclosed that he funded Fella's liposuction procedure in Turkey, which cost him €25,000. This revelation has sparked controversy, as Fella owns Simply Snatched, a brand that offers products ranging from slimming tea to waist trainers, promising customers a natural way to lose belly fat.

The actress has often credited her slim waist to her products, leading many of her followers to believe in the effectiveness of Simply Snatched. However, with Medikal's recent exposure, an old video of Fella flaunting her belly as natural while promoting her slimming tea has resurfaced and is now trending, with many Ghanaians feeling betrayed and scammed.

Fella Makafui faces scrutiny

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abigailnakichartey said:

Waaa look at her navel, immediately you see that funny bottom on their stomach, kno that it's plastic surgery.

emeliaquaye commented:

At this point am proud of my pot belly. Simple

pweedynana reacted:

I’m disappointed in myself ☹️☹️☹️☹️ for buying all this

Another old video of Fella and Medikal

In another story, an old video of actress Fella Makafui and her husband, rapper Medikal, inspecting the construction of their plush mansion has surfaced online.

The video surfaced amid the couple's marital issues and the battle for ownership of the luxury home.

Many people advised the couple to resolve their issues, while others questioned the ownership of the house.

