President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, commissioned the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)'s bulk supply point as part of a national plan to improve electricity provision.

The Accra Central Bulk Supply Point is a 160 Kilovolt power infrastructure that is expected to deliver power to the busy and bustling Accra Central Business District and surrounding areas.

It is also a gas-insulated power substation, GRIDCo's first bulk supply point with such a technology.

Nana Akufo-Addo shakes the hand of a Japanese dignitary at the commissioning event (L) and a snapshot of the buik supply point (R).

In a Facebook post, President Nana Akufo-Addo said since the operationalisation of the new bulk supply point, power voltages have become stable, reliability of supply has been improved and with this, efficiency has been restored.

The president said the new infrastructure will reduce system losses as required by the regulator, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

"Government will continue to work towards 'Keeping the Lights on', in spite of the global dynamics of energy pricing because the alternative is not an option. We are not going back to dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama," the president teased the former president.

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana's biggest vehicle assembly plant

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Akufo-Addo commissioned one more vehicle assembly plant in May 2023 under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy.

The president commissioned the Rana Motors assembly plant for KIA vehicles at Amasaman in Accra on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The government also has plans to roll out an Asset-Based Vehicle Financing Scheme to encourage more Ghanaians to buy locally-assembled cars.

Akufo-Addo swears in Ghana's 3rd female Chief Justice

Also, Justice Gertrude Torkonoo assumed office as Ghana's 15th Chief Justice after her official inauguration at the Jubilee House.

Her swearing-in ceremony on Monday, June 12, 2023, by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the seat of the Presidency was well-attended.

Justice Torkonoo becomes Ghana's third female Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

