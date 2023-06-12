Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has assumed office as Ghana's Chief Justice after her official inauguration at the Jubilee House

Her swearing-in ceremony on Monday, June 12, 2023, by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the seat of the Presidency was well-attended

Justice Torkonoo becomes Ghana's third female Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as Ghana's third female Chief Justice at a well-attended event at the Jubilee House.

Her swearing-in on Monday, June 12, 2023, means she officially assumes office following the retirement of Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah last month.

She received a huge endorsement from the vetting committee of Parliament and was approved by the legislature on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Justice Gertrude Torkonoo (L) and Justice Torkonoo sitting during the inauguration.

Justice Torkonoo promises to leverage tech to improve Judiciary

In her inauguration address after she was sworn in by the president, Justice Torkonoo promised to improve the efficiency of Ghana's judiciary through technology.

“Two decades since tackling the issue of automation, only 62% of courts use computers as part of their work,'" she lamented.

She said computerisation is only the first process of the automation of court processes, adding that after getting electronic devices to capture records of court processes, the registry, and offices of stakeholders will be networked to allow enhanced automation.

Justice Torkornoo nominated by Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that President Akufo-Addo in April 2023 nominated Justice Torkornoo as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.

Justice Torkornoo's appointment came a month to the date of retirement of the current Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who attains 70 on May 24, 2023.

The president's nomination was contained in a letter addressed to the Council of State and was consistent with the Constitution.

Justice Torknooo becomes the third female Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Source: YEN.com.gh