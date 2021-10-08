Dampare: Photos drop from swearing-in ceremony of 23rd substantive IGP

COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was sworn in as the 23rd substantive Inspector General of Police in Ghana.

He was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, today, Friday, October 8 at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

During the ceremony, Akufo-Addo said the actions of Dr. Akuffo Dampare within the last two months as the acting IGP left him with no choice but to confirm his appointment.

Swearing-in ceremony of George Akuffo Dampare Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

He reiterated that the action of Dampare per the testament of the Ghanaian people has vindicated his decision to select him to occupy that position.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some beautiful pictures from the brief but graceful investiture ceremony.

Below are the photos;

1. The newly sworn-in IGP.

2. Dampare taking his oath of office.

3. Dampare signing

4. Dampare captured in a photograph with Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

5. The IGP captured together with his family and the President and his vice.

6. Dampare receiving his in

7. Dampare captured in a group photograph with some of his colleagues from the headquaters.

8. The Chief of Defense Staff Seth Amoamo was also present

9. The Comptroller General of the Ghana Prisons Service was also present

10. The beautiful wife of the IGP was also seated graciously during the swearing in ceremony of her husband.

Dampare appointed as acting IGP

On August 1, Dr. Greorge Akuffo Dampare begun to serve as the acting IGP after he was appointed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Prior to his new appointment, he was a Commissioner of Police (COP) and the senior-most police officer (in terms of ranking) after the just retired IGP, having served in the service for 31 years.

He joined the service as a Constable in December 1990, aged 20, and rose through the ranks aided by his completion of various courses and programs of study.

Dampare-led police administration has received a lot of admiration from Ghanaians following the swift and timely manner they respond to crime cases and the release of information across all the social media platforms.

Under Dampare, some key reshuffling has taken place in some units of the service established to enhance community policing.

