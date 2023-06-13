NPP man Kenneth Kuranchie has filed a suit at the Supreme Court seeking to stop John Dramani Mahama from contesting the upcoming presidential elections

Kuranchie wants the Supreme Court to declare that before Mahama can contest the elections he ought to seek the permission of Parliament

He also feels that per the Constitution, after the first four-year term John Mahama cannot stand as a presidential candidate again

A known sympathiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kenneth Kuranchie, has filed a writ at the Supreme Court seeking to stop former president John Dramani Mahama from running as president in 2024.

The editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, a small print news business, wants the apex court to disqualify Mahama from contesting as president on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on grounds that it flouts Article 66 (1) of the Constitution.

In his view, the former president ought to seek parliamentary approval for his engagement as flagbearer of a political party.

Kuranchie is basing his arguments on the following provisions in the 1992 Constitution:

Article 66 (1):

"A person elected as President shall, subject to clause (3) of this article, hold office for a term of four years beginning from the date on which he is sworn in as President."

Article 68 (2):

"The President shall not, on leaving office as President, hold any office of profit or emolument, except with the permission of Parliament, in any establishment, either directly or indirectly, other than that of the State."

Kufuor joined to the suit filed by Ken Kuranchie

Joined to the suit filed on June 12, 2023, as Defendants are former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Attorney General, Godfred Dame and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Kuranchie is seeking eight declarations and five orders from the Supreme Court.

The failed NPP parliamentary candidate for Okaikoi North wants the Court to declare that per Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the number of years of a presidential term in Ghana is four years.

Also, he wants the apex court to declare that on a true and proper interpretation 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a former President of Ghana requires parliamentary approval before he can occupy any other office other than an Office of State.

