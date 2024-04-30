Ghanaian model and actress Sheena Gakpe will make a beautiful bride as she slays in a timeless kente gown

The young female accountant modelled in a glittering kente gown with long train for a bridal photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Sheena Gakpe's stunning kente gown trending on Instagram

Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe has collaborated with a talented wedding vendor team for an editorial bridal shoot.

The beautiful and curvy model looked ethereal in an off-shoulder kente gown designed with shiny purple and black beads that blended perfectly with her customised kente gown.

Sheena Gakpe looks classy in a purple kente gown. Photo credit: @sheboss

Source: Instagram

Sheena Gakpe wore a simple centre-parted hairstyle that was neatly tied at the back while she slayed in flawless makeup with purple eyeshadow and long eyelashes.

The fashion model accessorised her bridal look with silver earrings and matching bracelets for the photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Sheena Gakpe looks stunning in a puff sleeve African print dress

Sheena Gakpe slayed in a knee-level form-fitting African print dress for her beautiful photoshoot.

The talented accountant wore a charming hairstyle and mild makeup with bold eyeshadow while rocking elegant earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Sheena Gakpe's elegant kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

tawakalitu_mj stated:

See beauty oooooo

sunset_makeover stated:

The dress is on another level

afua_ohenewa stated:

Gorgeous!!!!❤️

Nanayaa stated:

This is extra!!❤️❤️❤️

dorkiss_collectionz stated:

Elegant ❤️

ouimama.1 stated:

Okaaayyy❤️

theladytracynaadu stated:

That SheBoss touch when you see it because you know it❤️this is stunning

gracy_gracesome stated:

Tooo fine

meidasvents.hub stated:

@ouimama.1 has done it again ooooooo, chaiiii... You're the best ❤️

_bellameida stated:

Charley eyyyy, @ouimama.1 never disappoints

yrammie_e stated:

This is by far the best kente garment I have seen. Please Ma which hand did you use because what a waooooooo!!!!

Sheena Gakpe: Ghanaian Model Goes Braless In A Purple Floor-Sweeping Gown For Her Birthday Shoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sheena Gakpe's provocative birthday photoshoot ensemble.

The curvaceous model created a unique effect with an editorial makeup artist for her birthday photo shoot.

Social media users have commented on Sheena Gakpe's incredible ensemble and hairdo.

Source: YEN.com.gh