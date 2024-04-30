Sheena Gakpe: Ghanaian Model Looks Magnificent In A Glittering Kente Gown Like A Modern Bride
- Ghanaian model and actress Sheena Gakpe will make a beautiful bride as she slays in a timeless kente gown
- The young female accountant modelled in a glittering kente gown with long train for a bridal photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Sheena Gakpe's stunning kente gown trending on Instagram
Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe has collaborated with a talented wedding vendor team for an editorial bridal shoot.
The beautiful and curvy model looked ethereal in an off-shoulder kente gown designed with shiny purple and black beads that blended perfectly with her customised kente gown.
Sheena Gakpe wore a simple centre-parted hairstyle that was neatly tied at the back while she slayed in flawless makeup with purple eyeshadow and long eyelashes.
The fashion model accessorised her bridal look with silver earrings and matching bracelets for the photoshoot.
Hajia Bintu's wedding: Ghanaian TikToker looks magnificent in a structured kente and flawless makeup
Watch the video below;
Sheena Gakpe looks stunning in a puff sleeve African print dress
Sheena Gakpe slayed in a knee-level form-fitting African print dress for her beautiful photoshoot.
The talented accountant wore a charming hairstyle and mild makeup with bold eyeshadow while rocking elegant earrings.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Sheena Gakpe's elegant kente gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
tawakalitu_mj stated:
See beauty oooooo
sunset_makeover stated:
The dress is on another level
afua_ohenewa stated:
Gorgeous!!!!❤️
Nanayaa stated:
This is extra!!❤️❤️❤️
dorkiss_collectionz stated:
Elegant ❤️
ouimama.1 stated:
Okaaayyy❤️
theladytracynaadu stated:
That SheBoss touch when you see it because you know it❤️this is stunning
gracy_gracesome stated:
Tooo fine
meidasvents.hub stated:
@ouimama.1 has done it again ooooooo, chaiiii... You're the best ❤️
Tracey Boakye makes a bold fashion statement as she slays in stylish top and skorts styled with a Chanel bag
_bellameida stated:
Charley eyyyy, @ouimama.1 never disappoints
yrammie_e stated:
This is by far the best kente garment I have seen. Please Ma which hand did you use because what a waooooooo!!!!
Sheena Gakpe: Ghanaian Model Goes Braless In A Purple Floor-Sweeping Gown For Her Birthday Shoot
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sheena Gakpe's provocative birthday photoshoot ensemble.
The curvaceous model created a unique effect with an editorial makeup artist for her birthday photo shoot.
Social media users have commented on Sheena Gakpe's incredible ensemble and hairdo.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh