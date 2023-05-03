President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned one more vehicle assembly plant under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy

The president commissioned the Rana Motors assembly plant for KIA vehicles at Amasaman in Accra on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The government also has a plan to roll out an Asset-Based Vehicle Financing Scheme to encourage more Ghanaians to buy locally-assembled cars

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned what has been described as Ghana's biggest vehicle assembly plant at Amasaman, a fast-developing area in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin, the Rana Motors Assembly Plant was commissioned by the president on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

"It is the biggest assembly plant to be established under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy, initiated by the Akufo-Addo Government," Arhin explained.

The Amasaman vehicle assembly plant is the biggest under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy. Source: Facebook/@efarhin

Source: Facebook

New Rana Motors plant can assemble 30,000 vehicles annually

The Presidency further disclosed that the new plant will produce the KIA range of vehicles in Ghana for the West African market.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The company has the capacity to assemble some 30,000 vehicles annually," Arhin posted on Facebook on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The new assembly brings the total capacity of domestically established assembly plants close to 100,000 vehicles every year.

Nana Akufo-Addo unveils a plaque at the premises of the new Amasaman assembly plant during the commissioning. Source: Facebook/@efarhin

Source: Getty Images

Ghana to get asset-based vehicle financing scheme

According to the Presidency to whip up the demand for vehicles assembled in Ghana, there is a plan in place to roll out an Asset-Based Vehicle Financing Scheme just like in developed countries.

Some of the KIA vehicles parked at the Amasaman assembly plant. Source: Facebook/@efarhin

Source: Facebook

The scheme is expected to enable Ghanaians to purchase cars from the Ghana Automotive Development Policy.

Suzuki joins Toyota, Nissan, VW and others as auto companies assembling vehicles in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Suzuki joined top vehicle brands being assembled locally after five others already doing so over the last couple of years.

The Japanese car manufacturer on Monday, January 30, 2023, commissioned the Suzuki Swift, assembled in Ghana.

Already, Toyota and Nissan, also Japanese car manufacturers, have been assembling some of their vehicles in Ghana for the West African market.

Ghanaian boy builds chargeable bus with TV inside using a carton

Also, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a talented class six student of Merit International School in the Ahafo Region of Ghana has built a chargeable bus with a television inside.

In a clip, the boy is seen demonstrating how the toy car works to the world.

Several netizens were impressed with his creativity after watching the trending clip on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh