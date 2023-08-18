Djibo Daouda, the Chief of Staff of Niger’s ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum, has escaped to Ghana

Djibo Daouda said Mohamed Bazoum is in high spirits despite being detained by the country's junta

He urged international onlookers to disregard broadcasts from the military regime in Niger

The Chief of Staff of Niger’s deposed President, Djibo Daouda, has fled to Ghana due to the political crisis in his country.

Amid his refuge in Ghana, Daouda has maintained that the deposed government should be considered the executive of the West African nation.

Djibo Daouda (R) maintains that all is well with the ousted President. Source: Youtube/@JoyNews

In an exclusive interview with Joy News, he also said the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, is in good spirits despite being detained.

“Mohammed Bazoum is still the elected president of Niger. He is not the former president. He is the president of the Republic of Niger. The attempt to depose him is still ongoing.”

Daouda also urged onlookers not to believe broadcasts coming from Niger indicating support for the military regime.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum's government in Niger on July 26, 2023.

Niger coup condemned by Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Akufo-Addo condemned coups in the West Africa subregion shortly after the Niger coup.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea have also had their governments toppled by the military in recent years.

Speaking at Liberia's 147th Independence Day celebrations, the President said ECOWAS must fight together to end coups in the subregion.

Akufo-Addo added that fighting unconstitutional takeovers of governments in the subregion would be the surest way to banish rampant poverty.

Ghana hosts ECOWAS military leaders

YEN.com.gh also reported that a meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff was held in Accra on August 17, 2023, to deliberate on the coup in Niger.

They are expected to finalise a plan by the regional bloc to deploy a standby military force to Niger to remove the junta that ousted the country's government.

The meeting was a follow-up to the directive of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Niger, held on August 10, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Source: YEN.com.gh