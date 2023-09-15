The Fourth Estate has caught eight media outlets advertising a fake herbal medicine without due diligence

The Fourth Estate created a fake herbal medicine by mixing soft drinks and was licensed by the state

Prominent organisations like TV3, the Daily Graphic and Starr FM advertised the fake mixture

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Eight media outlets have been exposed by investigative reporters testing advertising standards in Ghana’s media space.

Independent media organisation the Fourth Estate prepared a mixture of Malt, Coca-Cola, and Fanta, to create a fake herbal mixture called Macofa Herbal Mixture.

Networks advertised the fake product as a solution to menstrual-related problems and impotence. Source: The Fourth Estate

Source: UGC

This mixture was advertised by the likes of TV3, Daily Graphic, Angel FM, Starr FM and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s Volta Starr Radio.

The media networks advertised the fake product as a solution to all menstrual-related problems, impotence in men, infertility, and increased libido.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The fourth estate had also received a licence from the Traditional Medicine Practice Council for Krodwoa Herbal Enterprise to produce the fake mixture.

Following the report, the Deputy Minister for Health, Mahama Asei Seini, said the government will probe the Traditional Medicine Practice Council.

“The government, and by extension, the Ministry of Health has taken a keen interest in this documentary and will launch an immediate investigation into key revelations of the documentary, to ascertain which of the staff members at the TMPC failed to do due diligence in the licensing of this fake manufacturing company,” Seini said on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at a public forum.

77-year-old fake doctor arrested

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that a 77-year-old man, Harrison Amoatwor, has been arrested for posing as a doctor.

The medical director of the Jehovah Rapha Health Centre was arrested based on an intelligence report.

He put together a portfolio to convince his clients to believe in whatever services he rendered.

Police arrest fake doctor at Kpong

The police arrested a 32-year-old fake doctor at Kpong in the Manya Krobo Municipality for allegedly defrauding people of GH¢60,000.

Michael Hope Amuzu defrauded over 58 people by telling them he would help them secure jobs in the security services, according to a report by the Daily Graphic.

The victims were said to have paid between GH¢700 and GH¢2,000 to him in the hope that he would help them get jobs in the police, army or immigration service.

Fake doctor nabbed at Abelenkpe

YEN.com.gh also reported that police officers, in collaboration with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council (GMDC), arrested a fake doctor in Accra in 2018.

The suspect, Allotey Addo, operated the private clinic at Abelenkpe, a suburb of Accra for about six years.

He was picked when he was chanced upon treating patients at Asamoah Clinic.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh