The late Atu Mould's many super cars have been sold and proceeds used to construct a dormitory block at Adisadel College

The project cost over GH¢5 million and was officially handed over to the school on Saturday, April 22, 2023

The 1989 year group that Atu Mould belonged to and the management of the popular school in Cape Coast commended the family of the millionaire for the project

The many super cars that late business magnate, Miguel Atu Mould, possessed before his death have been sold and the proceeds used for the construction of a dormitory at Adisadel College, his alma mater.

Atu Mould, who is a nephew of former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould died in November 2020.

Before his death, Atu Mould, a millionaire, was Chief Executive of Makam Plant Hire.

The indigenous company deals in the rental of earthmoving equipment among other logistics. The cause of death has not been made public by the family.

Adisco dormitory project

Following Atu Mould's death, his family sold his fleet of "toys" and used the proceeds from the sale to construct a dormitory for his alma mater. Reports say the project was worth GH¢5 million.

The plush Atu Mould House was inaugurated on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The new dormitory, the 11th in the school, has six rooms with each capable of accommodating 150 beds with lockers and washrooms.

The new dormitory block also has a borehole with overhead tanks and a visitor’s lounge with a television.

Atu Mould's fleet of luxury cars

Atu Mould loved cars so much that he became a collector of exquisite luxury vehicles.

His collections include a Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Harracan and Ariel Atom, GT Shelby, a Nissan GTR and a Harley Davidson motorbike.

His mother, Sati Ocran was the one who first brought the idea that the vehicles should be sold and proceeds donated to the school. She felt that a fitting tribute to his late son would be a legacy project at his alma mater, Adisadel College.

“Almost all the source of funding for the project had come directly from the proceeds of the sale of his most beloved worldly possessions which were his toys (cars)”, his brother Lee Ocran Tandoh said at an event to hand over the dormitory block to the school.

Saturday's handing over ceremony was chaired by Sir Sam Jonah, also a business magnate.

The 1989 year group that Atu Mould belonged to and the management of the popular school in Cape Coast commended the family of the late millionaire for the gesture.

