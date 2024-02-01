Residents of Denkyira Obuasi are distraught after suspects in the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama were handed life sentences

The residents believe the assemblyman, William Baah, played no part in the lynching of the soldier

Twelve persons have been found guilty of murdering Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi

The Denkyira Obuasi community in the Central Region was in a state of mourning after its assemblyman, William Baah, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Major Mahama murder trial.

The residents believe the assemblyman played no part in the lynching of the soldier.

Major Maxwell Mahama was lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region lynched on May 29, 2017

Source: Getty Images

They said the assemblyman was a pivotal member of their community, contributing to the payment of residents' school fees.

"Because of how good the assemblyman was, the entire community is in mourning,” one resident said.

In all, 12 out of the 14 persons standing trial for the killing of Major Maxwell Mahama have been found guilty.

They were found guilty on counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and abetment of murder after Major Maxwell Mahama was lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region lynched on May 29, 2017.

Two of the people two of the people standing trial alongside the 12, Bismark Donkor and Bismarck Abanga, were acquitted.

Following the incident, over 50 people were rounded up, of which 14 were screened and prosecuted.

The case has been in court for about six years following the May 2017 incident that shocked the country.

In the course of the case, some suspects in the killing confessed to their roles in the lynching.

Major Mahama was beaten and burnt to death by dozens of men after locals in Denkyira-Obuasi mistook him for a robber.

He had gone jogging in sports clothing and was carrying a handgun at the time.

Defence lawyer expresses fears

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the defence lawyer in the case, George Bernard Shaw, claimed there was a potential threat to his life after a confrontation with Major Mahama's uncle during the murder trial.

The incident occurred during Shaw's final address to the jury, where he urged them not to convict former assemblyman William Baah, a key accused person.

The presiding judge, Justice Mariama Owusu, subsequently ordered security escorts for Shaw.

Source: YEN.com.gh