A Nigerian preacher has prophesied of a possible coup in some West African countries, including Ghana

Prophet Abel Boma warned the people in West African countries against plotting against their governments

ECOWAS is currently considering a military intervention in Niger after a resent government overthrow

A Nigerian preacher, Prophet Abel Boma, has prayed against coups in West Africa, indicating that he received some revelation about a coup plot in Ghana.

In his prophecy, he urged people in West Africa not to plan coups against their governments.

In a video on TikTok, he warned that a coup in Ghana would not help the nation.

"Send this message to the Ghana people that a coup will not serve. Who so ever has been thinking of coups as the best option, I the lord say betrayal will keep following that nation from generation," Boma said.

The recent coup in Niger has renewed the conversation about the prevalence of military takeovers in Africa, particularly in West Africa.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum's government in Niger on July 26, 2023.

Within West Africa, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea have also had their governments toppled by the military in recent years.

Akufo-Addo condemns coups

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Akufo-Addo condemned coups in the West Africa subregion shortly after the Niger coup.

Speaking at Liberia's 147th Independence Day celebrations, the President said ECOWAS must fight together to end coups in the subregion.

Akufo-Addo said fighting unconstitutional takeovers of governments in the region would be the surest way to banish rampant poverty.

Ghana hosts ECOWAS military leaders

YEN.com.gh also reported that a meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff was held in Accra on August 17, 2023, to deliberate on the coup in Niger.

They are expected to finalise a plan by the regional bloc to deploy a standby military force to Niger to remove the junta that ousted the country's government.

The meeting was a follow-up to the directive of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Niger held on August 10, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

