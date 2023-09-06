Nana Akufo-Addo has said it is not right that African countries are not being supported financially to fight climate change

He said although Africans contribute very little to climate change the continent faces the worst of its effects and gets blamed for it the most

The president told dignitaries at the Africa Climate Summit 2023 held in Nairobi, Kenya, that it would be fair for developed countries to support Africa financially to fight climate change

President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a strong case for developed countries to support African countries financially to fight climate change.

Speaking at this year's Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Akuifo-Addo said although Africa contributed very little to global warming, the continent faces the biggest brunt of its effects.

Despite suffering from some of the worst impacts of climate change, Africa receives a measly 12% of the financing it needs to fight the phenomenon.

Nana Akufo-Addo at the Africa Climate Summit 2023. Source: Getty Images.

Delivering a speech that resonated largely with the position of African countries at the summit, Akufo-Addo said once African states do their part to reduce their carbon footprints, firm decisions must be taken at the international level too.

"One major issue of concern to us is the need to streamline access to international climate finance to complement national funding," he lamented.

He was hopeful that through global forums like the 2023 Climate Summit, the commitments of the developed world towards climate finance, which have not been met in the past, will be met in the future.

African leaders issue declaration after Africa Climate Summit 2023

At the end of the Africa Climate Summit 2023, African leaders issued a declaration proposing new taxes across the world.

The taxes would be used to fund action against climate change.

Dubbed the Nairobi Declaration, it was issued at the end of the three-day Climate Summit in Nairobi.

The declaration is expected to form the basis of their negotiating position at this year's COP28 summit in Dubai in November.

