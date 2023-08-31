Martin Kpebu has made a strong appeal to the president and his vice president to step down to allow for elections before December 7, 2024

Kpebu said per the Constitution, if Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia resigned elections would be held within 3 months to elect their replacements

The outspoken lawyer said his call is informed by the widespread hardship and Akufo-Addo's own admission that a new president will fix the current hardship

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to step down immediately to allow for new elections.

The outspoken lawyer based his call on a recent admission by the President that there is hardship in the system and that a new President would fix the economy.

L-R: Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Martin Kpebu. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia, @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

According to Kpebu, it is precisely for such honest admissions as Akufo-Addo made on Saturday, August 26, 2023, that the Constitution allows for elections for a new President and Vice President within three months after a sitting president resigns.

"It is not by force that we should hold elections every four years...all we need is that the President and Vice President resign. So once the President last Saturday admitted that he's not up to the task, he should resign with Bawumia and then by the constitution within 3 months...we would elect a new leader," Kpebu said during an interview on Joy News.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There is too much hunger in Ghana

Martin Kpebu made the call for the president and his vice to resign while discussing the announcement by police that an upcoming demonstration to protest huge losses at the Bank of Ghana cannot come close to the headquarters of the central bank.

According to Kpebu, the announcement by the police is unfortunate and disappointing.

For Kpebu, the stance of the police on the upcoming peaceful demonstration reflects the poor governance under the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administration.

He said the attempt by the current administration to prevent the exercise of citizens' rights is threatening Ghana's democracy and is causing so much suffering in the country.

"He's shamed us and the least he can do is to step down and if Bawumia wants to contest, he should come and contest but he should resign now. So much sloganeering. He came to speak big big English...and has destroyed everything," Kpebu jabbed Akufo-Addo.

Ghana police run to court to stop NDC MPs' protest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Ghana Police Service has gone to court to halt the Minority in Parliament’s protest against the Bank of Ghana.

Police want the Minority MPs to change the route for the protest because of security concerns.

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah accused the police of trying to obstruct the protest.

ASEPA drags Attorney General to Supreme Court

Also, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has sued the Attorney General over Ghana's asset declaration regime.

The NGO wants all public officers to be made to resubmit their asset declarations to the Auditor General.

ASEPA is also kicking against the Public Office Holders Declaration of Asset and Liabilities Act, Act 550.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh