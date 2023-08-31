The top police chief whose voice is believed to be on a leaked take calling for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to be sacked has spoken for the first time about the issue.

COP Alex George Mensah, who is currently the director of operations of the police service, told a parliamentary committee probing the viral leaked tape said Dr Dampare is destroying the police service.

"Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you,” COP Mensah told the committee.

COP Mensah, who is on leave pending retirement, made the comment when he appeared before the committee on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

He stressed that the morale of the police personnel has declined significantly since the IGP came to office in 2021.

George Alex Mensah's voice was heard on the leaked tape that the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu has admitted he recorded.

Although COP Mensah did not deny that the voice on the tape is his, he suggested that the tape had been doctored.

