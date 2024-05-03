Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah has opened up about his life as a father of twins

The actor confirmed that he had given birth to twins and disclosed their names in an interview

Fans were excited to discover Nana Yeboah's fatherhood status and shared their thoughts

Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah, famed for his humorous castigating roles in movies and skits, has confirmed that he is a father.

The actor, who has suffered a lot of abuse due to his effeminate nature, opened up about his fatherhood status while speaking with Abeiku Santana in an interview.

An excerpt of the interview has popped up online, gaining the attention of fans who were excited to discover the actor's fatherhood life.

Nana Yeboah Photo source: Facebook/NanaYeboah

Source: Facebook

Nana Yeboah proudly talks about his children

According to Nana Yeboah, he is blessed to be a father of twins, a boy and a girl. The actor said the kids' names were Queendy and Felix Yeboah.

Nana Yeboah declined to share more personal details about his children, forcing his conversation with Abeiku Santana to drift into other areas.

During the interview, Nana Yeboah, one of the renowned actors in Kumawood, showed Abeiku Santana a bit of his blunt-mouthed castigating roles as he responded to some cheeky interview questions meant to trick him.

Netizens react to Nana Yeboah's fatherhood status

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Nana Yeboah

Eunice Efya adepa1‍♀️❤️ said:

Hahaha omg..ei Nana Yeboah will kill me oo Eish

Anne Marie !! wrote:

I really like this man

:)ME noted:

This man is a whole mood

AK remarked:

Me dere I want delay to interview him for me anka she na she go hear am

️She's SiitaLast Born added:

Abeiku Santana don meet his meter

Nana Yeboah dresses like a woman in Tracey Boakye's new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye won the attention of social media users after posting a short excerpt of her movie, which features Nana Yeboah.

The talented male star, Nana Yeboah, looked stunning in beautiful ladies' outfits, high heels and expensive handbags for the movie role.

