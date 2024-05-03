Ghanaian music star Akwaboah has spoken after getting married in a traditional wedding on Friday, May 3, 2024

The singer and songwriter shared a photo from his wedding with a lovely caption for his pretty wife who he claimed as his

The post garnered massive reactions with many hailing the singer and his wife and congratulating them on their special day

Singer and songwriter Akwaboah, known in private life as Gladstorm Akwaboah, has spoken after tying the knot.

Akwaboah recently hinted at the upcoming wedding on social media, spiking fans' anticipation for the big day.

The highly anticipated wedding took place on Friday, May 3, 2024, and many lovely videos and photos emerged online.

Akwaboah has spoken about his weding Photo source: @manuephotography_official

Moments after the photos and videos emerged online, Akwaboah took to his Instagram to share one of his favourites from the ceremony.

The photo showed the singer rocking his white kaftan with the wife wearing a red corseted kente gown.

Sharing the photo, Akwabaoah did not hate to claim the bride as his. His simple caption read:

"MINE❤️ @big_naya."

Congratulatiosn pour info Akwaboah on his wedding

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Congratulations dear

akosuasarpong33 said:

Congratulations my people ❤️❤️❤️❤️

akosua_adwubi_aaa said:

Congratulations my fav ❤️❤️❤️ our wife, we the AkwaNation are here for you

mensahkwadwooppong said:

Congratulations my Big Boss and this is beautiful and marvelous in the sight of the Good Lord. God richly bless your household and continue to grant you a successful marriage and eternal joy. Congrats my brother

l_am_joe1 said:

Congratulations brother ❤️… This union will last forever IJN

nanaadwoa.davis said:

Congratulations. God bless your union

Akwaboah's wife sings at their wedding

Meanwhile, Akwaboah's wife showed that she is her husband's number one fan by enchanting guests as she sang one of Akwaboah's songs.

While many fans are yet to know more about the lucky woman, her sweet aura at the weddings, where she sang her husband's song and gracefully handed out gifts to family members, has captivated many netizens.

The song, In Love, is a romantic masterpiece from Akwaboah's critically acclaimed album, Lighthouse, released last year.

